US EPA seeking short-term delay to biofuel blending mandate final rule - sources

June 13, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking a short-term delay to a final rule on biofuel blending mandates for the years 2023-2025, three sources told Reuters.

The EPA was set to issue a final rule on Wednesday, but now will likely issue it next week, sources said. Under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, oil refiners must blending billions of gallons of biofuels into the nation's fuel mix or buy tradable credits from those that do.

The EPA did not comment but has previously said it is working to finalize the rule by a court-ordered deadline of June 14.

