US EPA says agrees with appeals court's decision on biofuel blending exemptions

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday that it agrees with an appeals court's decision last year that cast doubt on a program that granted oil refiners exemptions to U.S. biofuel blending laws.

The announcement signals that the agency could dramatically limit the number of exemptions given to refiners under the program going forward. The move would upset some in the oil industry who say exemptions are needed to keep small refiners afloat under pricey blending requirements, but would be a huge win for the Corn Lobby.

"This conclusion ... represents a change from EPA's position before the Tenth Circuit," the agency said in a notice. "The change reflects the Agency's considered assessment that the Tenth Circuit's reasoning better reflects the statutory text and structure, as well as Congress's intent in establishing the RFS program."

Under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, refiners must blend billions of gallons of biofuel into the nation's fuel pool, or buy credits from those that do. Refiners can apply for exemptions if they can prove the requirements cause them financial harm.

The exemption program has been controversial. Biofuel producers and corn farmers say it hurts demand for their products, while oil refiners reject that claim.

In January 2020, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that waivers granted to small refineries after 2010 should only be approved as extensions. Because most recipients of waivers in recent years have not continuously received them year after year, the decision threatened to upend the waiver program.

The Supreme Court is reviewing that case after oil refiners petitioned.

The EPA said in Monday's notice that it agrees with the 10th Circuit's assessment that an exemption must exist for the agency to be able to extend it.

"EPA agrees with the court that the exemption was intended to operate as a temporary measure and, consistent with that Congressional purpose, the plain meaning of the word 'extension' refers to continuing the status of an exemption that is already in existence," it said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.