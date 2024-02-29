US EPA removes existing natgas plants from proposed carbon rule

By Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday said it will exclude existing natural gas power plants from its proposed carbon regulations that it plans to finalize in April, narrowing the scope of the initial proposal that would have required stringent controls on those facilities.

The announcement comes as the agency came under heavy criticism by the electric sector, which had questioned whether the EPA had authority to force the use of technologies that the sector said are not economically or technically feasible for widespread use.

The EPA said it still plans to finalize standards to cut carbon dioxide emissions from existing coal and new gas-fired power plants later this spring, but will re-propose wider-scale regulations targeting the entire fleet of gas plants at a later date.

"The agency is taking a new, comprehensive approach to cover the entire fleet of natural gas-fired turbines, as well as cover more pollutants including climate, toxic and criteria air pollution,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

Last May, the EPA proposed a set of standards that would push power companies to install carbon capture equipment (CCS) that can siphon the CO2 from a plant’s smokestack before it reaches the atmosphere, or use super-low-emissions hydrogen as a fuel. The standards covered both existing and new gas-fired power plants.

