US EPA expected to propose biofuel blending mandates Tuesday -sources

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose on Tuesday the amount of biofuels oil refiners must blend into their fuel mix, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

Proposals detailing the mandates for the years 2021 and 2022 are late, after the agency delayed decisions because of the coronavirus pandemic and as Democratic lawmakers focused on passing other major legislation.

