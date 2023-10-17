US envoy calls North Korea-Russia relations worrying after alleged arms transactions

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim on Tuesday called relations between North Korea and Russia "worrying," after the White House said last week Pyongyang recently provided Russia with a shipment of weapons.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Jakarta, Kim said Washington will continue to strengthen efforts to protect its allies.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto in Jakarta, editing by Christina Fincher)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.