US envoy calls North Korea-Russia relations worrying after alleged arms transactions

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN WURM

October 17, 2023 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by Stanley Widianto for Reuters ->

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim on Tuesday called relations between North Korea and Russia "worrying," after the White House said last week Pyongyang recently provided Russia with a shipment of weapons.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Jakarta, Kim said Washington will continue to strengthen efforts to protect its allies.

