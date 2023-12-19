US energy regulator calls for scrutiny of top asset managers

By Ross Kerber

Dec 19 (Reuters) - A member of the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) called for scrutiny of top asset managers' ownership of power utilities, as the oversight body began a review.

In a notice on its website the energy regulator said it had "launched an inquiry into whether and how to revise its policy on financial investment company ownership of electric utilities."

Speaking at a meeting in Washington D.C., which was webcast, Commissioner Mark Christie said big power and water companies often operate as local monopolies, with public service obligations that can conflict with investor interests in areas like profits or environmental goals.

Christie said the commission has to "apply strict scrutiny when a huge asset manager like Vanguard or State Street or BlackRock is buying a big chunk of either the (utility) company itself or its holding company."

"It's great that we're looking at whether or not we need to change the rules of the road" for authorizing utility ownership, Christie said.

Representatives for BlackRock BLK.N, Vanguard and State Street Corp STT.N did not immediately comment.

Technically FERC on Tuesday posted a "notice of inquiry" reviewing its policy for granting waivers to ownership limits. In remarks to journalists after the meeting FERC Chair Willie Phillips did not give a timetable for the review's completion or indicate his views.

"It's time to revisit our authority regarding these financial institutions," he said.

Another commissioner, James Danly, said during the meeting that he would welcome comments about what types of utility control should receive scrutiny.

Even "soft control," or the influence of investment companies, could violate requirements utilities operate for ratepayers' benefit, said Danly, who will not be able to vote on the matter because his term is ending.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by David Gregorio)

