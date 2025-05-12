Markets
U.S. Energy Q1 Net Loss Narrows, Revenues Down

May 12, 2025 — 06:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) reported Monday narrower net loss in its first quarter, despite weak revenues.

In the quarter, net loss was $3.11 million or $0.10 per share, compared to prior year's loss of $9.54 million or $0.38 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.5 million, compared to prior year's positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million.

Total oil and gas sales for the quarter were $2.19 million, down from $5.39 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Total hydrocarbon production for the first quarter of 2025 was approximately 47,008 BOE consisting of 64% oil production.

The decrease in production and revenue primarily reflected the effects of the company's divestiture program throughout 2024 and the decline in oil pricing.

Oil sales accounted for 81%of total revenue this quarter, compared to 88% in the first quarter of 2024.

