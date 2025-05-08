U.S. Energy Corporation to Release First Quarter 2025 Results on May 12, 2025, with Conference Call Scheduled

U.S. Energy Corporation will release first quarter 2025 results on May 12, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG) announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 12, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and recent developments, including a question-and-answer session. The call will be available via a webcast on the company’s Investor Relations website. U.S. Energy focuses on the development and operation of energy and industrial gas assets in the U.S. while committing to reducing its carbon footprint. The press release also includes a note about forward-looking statements that may involve risks and uncertainties affecting the company’s performance.

Potential Positives

The announcement of first quarter 2025 results and a scheduled conference call demonstrates transparency and communication with investors, which can enhance investor confidence.

The company's focus on low-risk development and attractive shareholder returns indicates a commitment to sustainable growth, potentially appealing to current and future investors.

U.S. Energy's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint positions it positively in a market increasingly focused on environmental responsibility and sustainability.

Potential Negatives

Potential concerns about the integration of recently acquired assets, suggesting challenges in realizing expected benefits and synergies.

Significant risks mentioned related to compliance with senior credit facilities, indicating possible financial vulnerabilities.

Extensive list of uncertainties and risk factors that could adversely affect the company's future results, which may instill concern among investors.

FAQ

When will U.S. Energy Corp. announce its first quarter 2025 results?

U.S. Energy Corporation will issue its first quarter 2025 results on May 12, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I participate in the conference call?

Participants can join the conference call by dialing 877-407-3982 for domestic calls or 201-493-6780 for international calls.

Is there a webcast available for theearnings call

Yes, a webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of U.S. Energy's website.

How long will the replay of the teleconference be available?

The teleconference replay will be available through May 26, 2025.

Where can I find more information about U.S. Energy Corp.?

More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found on their website at www.usnrg.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$USEG Insider Trading Activity

$USEG insiders have traded $USEG stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 40 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN LEWIS SMITH (CEO) has made 40 purchases buying 20,500 shares for an estimated $38,225 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$USEG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $USEG stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG, “



U.S. Energy



” or the “



Company



”), a growth-focused energy company engaged in the development and operation of high-quality producing energy and industrial gas assets, today announced that it will issue first quarter 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, May 12, 2025.





A conference call will be held Monday, May 12, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. CT to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.





A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.usnrg.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.





To participate in the live teleconference:









To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through May 26, 2025:











Domestic Replay:







844-512-2921











International Replay:







412-317-6671











Access ID:







13753734

















ABOUT U.S. ENERGY CORP.









We are a growth company focused on the development and operation of high-quality energy and industrial gas assets in the United States through low-risk development while maintaining an attractive shareholder returns program. We are committed to being a leader in reducing our carbon footprint in the areas in which we operate. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at



www.usnrg.com











INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT









Mason McGuire





IR@usnrg.com





(303) 993-3200







www.usnrg.com











FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









Certain of the matters discussed in this communication which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements.





Important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, risks associated with the integration of the recently acquired assets; the Company’s ability to recognize the expected benefits of the acquisitions and the risk that the expected benefits and synergies of the acquisition may not be fully achieved in a timely manner, or at all; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the acquisitions; the Company’s ability to comply with the terms of its senior credit facilities; the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the Company operates; fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices, uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of oil and natural gas reserves and projecting future rates of production and timing of development activities; competition; operating risks; acquisition risks; liquidity and capital requirements; the effects of governmental regulation; adverse changes in the market for the Company’s oil and natural gas production; dependence upon third-party vendors; economic uncertainty relating to increased inflation and global conflicts; the lack of capital available on acceptable terms to finance the Company’s continued growth; and other risk factors included from time to time in documents U.S. Energy files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements included in this communication are described in the Company’s publicly filed reports, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. These reports and filings are available at



www.sec.gov



.





The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on U.S. Energy’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. U.S. Energy cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, U.S. Energy undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by U.S. Energy. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.



