US Energy Corp. Profit Advances In Q3

November 10, 2022 — 05:28 pm EST

(RTTNews) - US Energy Corp. (USEG) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.11 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $0.08 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 564.6% to $11.83 million from $1.78 million last year.

US Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $4.11 Mln. vs. $0.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.16 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $11.83 Mln vs. $1.78 Mln last year.

