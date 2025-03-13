US Energy Corp. Full Year Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - US Energy Corp. (USEG) reported Loss for full year of -$25.78 million

The company's earnings totaled -$25.78 million, or -$0.96 per share. This compares with -$32.36 million, or -$1.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 36.2% to $20.62 million from $32.32 million last year.

US Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$25.78 Mln. vs. -$32.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.96 vs. -$1.28 last year. -Revenue: $20.62 Mln vs. $32.32 Mln last year.

