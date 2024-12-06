U.S. Employment Surges More Than Expected In November

(RTTNews) - Employment in the U.S. surged by more than expected in the month of November, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment shot up by 227,000 jobs in November after rising by an upwardly revised 36,000 jobs in October.

Economists had expected employment to jump by 200,000 jobs compared to the uptick of 12,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said the unemployment rate crept up to 4.2 percent in November from 4.1 percent in October. The modest increase matched economist estimates.

