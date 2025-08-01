U.S. Employment Rises Much Less Than Expected In July

(RTTNews) - Job growth in the U.S. fell well short of economist estimates in the month of July, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment rose by 73,000 jobs in July, while economists had expected employment to jump by 110,000 jobs.

The report also showed much larger than normal downward revisions to job growth in May and June, with employment in the two months increasing by a combined 258,000 fewer jobs than previously reported.

With the downward revisions, employment in May edged up by 19,000 jobs, while employment in June crept up by 14,000 jobs.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate inched up to 4.2 percent in July from 4.1 percent in June, with the uptick matching expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.