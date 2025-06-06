U.S. Employment Jumps Slightly More Than Expected In May

(RTTNews) - Employment in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment shot up by 139,000 jobs in May after jumping by a downwardly revised 147,000 jobs in April.

Economists had expected employment to increase by about 130,000 jobs compared to the addition of 177,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said the unemployment rate came in at 4.2 percent in May, unchanged from the previous month and in line with economist estimates.

