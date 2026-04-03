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U.S. Employment Jumps By 178,000 Jobs In March, Much More Than Expected

April 03, 2026 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Friday showing employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the month of March.

The report said non-farm payroll employment shot up by 178,000 jobs in March after plunging by a revised 133,000 jobs in February.

Economists had expected employment to climb by 51,000 jobs compared to the loss of 92,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate edged down to 4.3 percent in March from 4.4 percent in February. The unemployment rate was expected to remain unchanged.

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