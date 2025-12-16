Markets
U.S. Employment Climbs More Than Expected In November

December 16, 2025 — 08:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.

The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 64,000 jobs in November after tumbling by 105,000 jobs in October. Economists had expected employment to rise by 50,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent in November from 4.4 percent in September. The unemployment rate was expected to tick up to 4.5 percent.

