US EIA lifts 2023 world oil demand growth forecast

June 06, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raised its 2023 world oil demand growth forecast by 30,000 barrels per day to 1.59 million bpd.

In its monthly forecast, the agency cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2024 by 20,000 bpd to 1.70 million bpd.

