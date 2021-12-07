US Markets

US EIA leaves 2022 world oil demand growth unchanged

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday left its 2022 world oil demand growth unchanged.

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday left its 2022 world oil demand growth unchanged.

In its monthly forecast, the agency left its oil demand growth estimate unchanged for 2021.

(Washington Energy, + 202-898-8415) (For help: Click "Contact Us" in your desktop, click here [HELP] or call 1-800-738-8377 for Reuters Products and 1-888-463-3383 for Thomson products; For client training: training.americas@thomsonreuters.com; +1646-223-5546))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular