US EIA leaves 2022 world oil demand growth unchanged

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday left its 2022 world oil demand growth unchanged.

In its monthly forecast, the agency left its oil demand growth estimate unchanged for 2021.

