US Markets

US EIA cuts 2023 world oil demand growth forecast

December 06, 2022 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2023 world oil demand growth forecast by 160,000 barrels per day to 1.00 million bpd.

In its monthly forecast, the agency left its oil demand growth estimate unchanged for 2022.

(Washington Energy, + 202-898-8415) (For help: Click "Contact Us" in your desktop, click here [HELP] or call 1-800-738-8377 for Reuters Products and 1-888-463-3383 for Thomson products; For client training: training.americas@thomsonreuters.com; +1646-223-5546))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.