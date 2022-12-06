US EIA cuts 2023 world oil demand growth forecast

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2023 world oil demand growth forecast by 160,000 barrels per day to 1.00 million bpd.

In its monthly forecast, the agency left its oil demand growth estimate unchanged for 2022.

