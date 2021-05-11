US EIA cuts 2021 world oil demand growth forecast

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2021 world oil demand growth forecast by 80,000 barrels per day to 5.42 million bpd.

In its monthly forecast, the agency raised its oil demand growth estimate for 2022 by 80,000 bpd to 3.73 million bpd.

