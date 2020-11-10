US Markets

US EIA cuts 2021 world oil demand growth forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2021 world oil demand growth forecast by 360,000 barrels per day to 5.89 million bpd.

In its monthly forecast, the agency raised its oil demand growth estimate for 2020 by 10,000 bpd to -8.61 million bpd.

