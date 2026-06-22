US Economy Looking Like Goldilocks: ETF Areas Likely to Gain

A Goldilocks economy is defined as one that has been witnessing steady economic growth but not so much that it can stoke inflation. The U.S. economy is currently in this situation. Let’s tell you why.

Fed Stays Put, Real GDP Growth Forecast Decent, If Not Great

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged last week for the fourth straight policy meeting, keeping the benchmark federal funds rate in the 3.5-3.75% range. The decision was unanimous, marking the first unanimous vote since last June.

This meeting was also the first under the new Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh. While the Fed kept rates on hold, its latest projections suggest that policymakers are leaning toward keeping borrowing costs higher for longer. Several officials now signal rate hikes later this year, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

The Fed significantly raised its inflation outlook. Alongside the higher inflation forecasts, the Fed trimmed its outlook for economic growth. However, after adjusting for inflation, the Fed projects U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to land at 2.2% for 2026, 2.3% for 2027 and 2.2% for 2028.

Though the forecast was cut, the newly projected rate points at decent growth. Also, the labor market continues to look healthy. The unemployment rate is now projected at 4.3%, a tad below the earlier forecast of 4.4%.

Goldilocks Setup Supports Stocks

According to Alfonso Peccatiello of Macro Compass, the current environment resembles a Goldilocks economy — where growth remains healthy after adjusting for inflation, inflation stays contained, and the Fed either keeps rates unchanged or raises them only once, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Historically, this has been a sweet spot for equities. Since 1990, the S&P 500 has delivered an average six-month return of 9.5% under these conditions compared with 5.8% during a typical six-month period. The market has posted positive returns 96% of the time in this environment, the same article revealed.

Based on this framework, Peccatiello projects that the S&P 500 could climb to 8,000-8,150 over the next six months, implying roughly 8%-10% upside from the current levels (as of June 19, 2026).

ETF Areas to Play

Against the abovementioned backdrop, below we highlight a few investing areas and their related ETFs that could gain in a Goldilocks U.S. economy.

Consumer Discretionary – Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY

As consumer spending rules the major share of the U.S. GDP, decent economic growth will have a positive impact on the consumer discretionary sector. The tendency to import more (up 2% sequentially in April) also shows people's desire for more consumption.

In any case, the U.S. economy is undergoing a "K-shaped" recovery at present, where high-income earners are benefiting from rising asset and stock values. Meanwhile, the lower- and middle-income Americans are struggling with the high cost of housing, groceries and gasoline, as quoted on CNBC. A K-shaped economic recovery should support discretionary stocks.

Bank – SPDR S&P Bank ETF KBE

The banking corner of the broad financial sector has been an area to watch lately as investors have started to dig into the undervalued area. The rising number of blockbuster IPO activities and deal activities is likely to favor investment banking activities. Also, decent credit growth is another positive.

Industrials – State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF XLI

If the Goldilocks scenario persists, investors may find better opportunities in sectors benefiting from broader economic growth. Sectors tied to economic activities – i.e., industrial and materials – could continue to outperform if economic growth remains resilient, inflation stays contained, and the Fed maintains a predictable policy stance.

Small-Cap – iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM

Small-cap stocks generally lead the way higher on improving American economic health, as these are closely tied to the U.S. economy and generate most of their revenues from the domestic market. Lately, small-cap stocks have seen good momentum. IWM ETF has gained 18.8% this year, versus 9.3% gains in State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY (up 9.3%).

Technology – Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT)

Despite the recent rotation, AI continues to play a major role in the market. Billions have been invested in the AI theme. Big AI start-ups are preparing to go public. So, the AI story is likely to rule despite a higher-for-longer rate environment.





Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): ETF Research Reports

State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI): ETF Research Reports

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE): ETF Research Reports

State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.