US Economy is Booming in 2024: Here's How to Trade It

Instability spiked across the stock market in April, with Wall Street’s fear gauge lately climbing to its highest level since Halloween. The Cboe Volatility Index has been trading near its long-term average this week. Dashing hopes of an interest rate cut soon, thanks to sticky inflation, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East dampened investors’ sentiment.

However, market participants shouldn’t be disheartened! This is because the U.S. economy’s recent standout performance squashed fears about an impending recession. Despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy stance, the U.S. economy expanded at an encouraging pace since last summer.

The third quarter GDP of 2023 increased to 4.9%, followed by an uptick of 3.4% in the fourth quarter. And now, economists largely expect the U.S. economy to have expanded nearly 3% in the first three months of 2024.

The economy, by the way, isn’t expanding on the stimulus provided during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, resilient consumers, employment growth and robust productivity are driving it. Thus, the underlying strength of the economy would eventually ward off any gyration in the stock market.

Sales at U.S. retailers increased more than anticipated in March on the back of strong employment gains, a low unemployment rate, and fewer layoffs. Improvement in wages also increased consumer outlays, which account for most of the economic activity. At the same time, workers' productivity has grown in recent times way more than in the years preceding the pandemic and consequently boosted economic growth.

Recently, the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its prediction of U.S. economic growth to 2.7% for this year, up 0.6% from its forecast in January. IMF expects economic growth in the United States to outpace other advanced economies, and in particular the European economy. The rise in energy prices and higher interest rates continue to hamper growth in the Eurozone.

Nonetheless, with the U.S. economy chugging along and the stock market expected to climb north sooner than later, it is judicious for shrewd investors to place bets on stocks such as Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX, High Tide Inc. HITI, CuriosityStream Inc. CURI and Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR that are well-poised to scale upward.

These stocks carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and a Growth Score of A or B, a combination that offers the best opportunities in the growth investing space. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Comfort Systems USA is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation. Comfort Systems USA currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 19.5% over the past 60 days. FIX’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 30.7%.

High Tide is a retail-focused cannabis corporation. High Tide currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 100% over the past 60 days. HITI’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 100%.

CuriosityStream is a factual entertainment company. CuriosityStream presently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 80.4% over the past 60 days. CURI’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 89.1%.

Turtle Beach is an audio technology company. Turtle Beach currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 157.1% over the past 60 days. HEAR’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 187.4%.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, High Tide, CuriosityStream and Turtle Beach have surged 45.7%, 38%, 96.3%, and 37.4%, respectively, so far this year.



