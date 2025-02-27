US Economy Expands at 2.3% as Inflation Signals Persist

US GDP held steady in the fourth quarter, expanding at an unrevised 2.3% annualized pace, driven primarily by robust consumer spending that surged 4.2%. Meanwhile, the core PCE price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation excluding food and energy, rose to 2.7%—a slight uptick from earlier estimates—highlighting stubborn inflationary pressures driven by rising services costs.





However, the report paints a mixed picture as higher mortgage rates and increased supply in the housing market continue to erode affordability, while government spending surged and business investment slowed. Additional data revealed a jump in jobless claims, and a rebound in capital goods shipments and orders hints at modest resilience in sectors like commercial aircraft manufacturing, even as the overall outlook for growth in 2025 is muted compared to 2024.





Market Overview:





Fourth-quarter GDP grew at 2.3% on strong consumer spending, with a 4.2% rise in retail activity.



The core PCE inflation rate increased to 2.7%, signaling persistent cost pressures.



Government spending surged while business investment lagged, reflecting uneven economic momentum.



Key Points:



High mortgage rates and rising inventory levels are putting downward pressure on housing affordability.



Jobless claims and capital goods data suggest a mixed picture for future growth.



Overall economic expansion remains solid, but caution prevails amid rising inflation and policy uncertainties.



Looking Ahead:



The outlook for 2025 is expected to slow to around 2.3% amid cooling job growth and uncertain consumer demand.



Persistent inflation may delay further Fed rate cuts, even as some spending areas show signs of weakness.



Economic policymakers and investors will closely monitor key data points as the market adjusts to these new dynamics.



Bull Case:



The unrevised 2.3% GDP growth rate demonstrates economic resilience despite various challenges.



Strong consumer spending, surging 4.2%, indicates robust household confidence and purchasing power.



Government spending increases could provide additional economic stimulus and support growth.



The rebound in capital goods shipments and orders suggests potential for business investment recovery.



Steady economic expansion may provide a stable environment for businesses and investors.



Bear Case:



The core PCE price index rise to 2.7% indicates persistent inflationary pressures, potentially leading to tighter monetary policy.



Higher mortgage rates and increased housing supply are eroding affordability, which could dampen the real estate market.



Slowing business investment may signal caution among companies, potentially limiting future economic growth.



The jump in jobless claims could be an early indicator of softening in the labor market.



Muted growth expectations for 2025 compared to 2024 suggest potential economic deceleration ahead.



The data underscores an economy that is expanding steadily yet faces significant headwinds from persistent inflation and other structural challenges. Although consumer spending continues to drive growth, rising costs and supply-side issues in critical sectors like housing are creating a more cautious outlook for future economic performance.Looking ahead, the interplay between robust short-term growth and longer-term inflationary pressures will be critical. With the Federal Reserve likely to hold its current rates until clear signs of easing inflation emerge, market participants are bracing for a more measured economic recovery. Policymakers will need to navigate these complexities carefully to sustain growth without igniting further inflation.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

