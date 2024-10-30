News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Economic Growth Unexpectedly Slows Modestly In Q3

October 30, 2024 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed U.S. economic growth unexpectedly slowed in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product shot up by 2.8 percent in the third quarter after surging by 3.0 percent in the second quarter. Economists had expected another 3.0 percent jump.

The unexpected slowdown in the pace of GDP growth primarily reflected a downturn in private inventory investment and a larger decrease in residential fixed investment.

Meanwhile, these movements were partly offset by accelerations in exports, consumer spending and federal government spending, the Commerce Department said.

The increase by GDP in the third quarter primarily reflected a 3.7 percent spike by consumer spending along with increases by exports and federal government spending.

"The economy keeps growing, even though the base of growth is narrower as consumers provide the lion's share of the expansion," said Nationwide Financial Markets Economist Oren Klachkin.

He added, "The economy cannot sustain this expansion indefinitely so we think growth will cool even as interest rate and inflation pressures come down."

On the inflation front, the Commerce Department said the pace of consumer price growth slowed to 1.5 percent in the third quarter from 2.5 percent in the second quarter.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer price growth also slowed to 2.2 percent in the third quarter from 2.8 percent in the second quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.