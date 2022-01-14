US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on US Ecology is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = US$40m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$190m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, US Ecology has an ROCE of 2.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 8.6%.

NasdaqGS:ECOL Return on Capital Employed January 14th 2022

In the above chart we have measured US Ecology's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For US Ecology Tell Us?

In terms of US Ecology's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.4% from 11% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From US Ecology's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that US Ecology is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 35% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think US Ecology has the makings of a multi-bagger.

