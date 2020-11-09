US Ecology, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

It's been a good week for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 6.9% to US$35.73. Revenues were US$238m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.20, an impressive 38% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on US Ecology after the latest results. NasdaqGS:ECOL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2020

Following the latest results, US Ecology's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$995.5m in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 7.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. US Ecology is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.19 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.00b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.11 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on US Ecology's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$42.25, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values US Ecology at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$36.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that US Ecology's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 7.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 10% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.3% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while US Ecology's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around US Ecology's earnings potential next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$42.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple US Ecology analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

