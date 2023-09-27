News & Insights

Companies
GM

US durable goods orders unexpectedly rise in August

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

September 27, 2023 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by Lucia Mutikani for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods unexpectedly rose in August and there were signs that business spending on equipment regained some momentum after faltering early in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft meant to last three years or more, gained 0.2% last month. Data for July was revised lower to show orders for these goods decreasing 5.6% instead of 5.2% as previously reported.

Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, surged 0.9% after a downwardly revised 0.4% decline in the prior month. These so-called core capital goods orders were previously reported to have edged up 0.1% in July. Some of the rise in the value of orders likely reflected higher prices.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast durable goods orders falling 0.5% last month and core capital goods orders being unchanged. Manufacturing, which makes up 11.1% of the economy, is muddling along as higher borrowing costs slow demand for goods.

Since March 2022, the U.S. central bank has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25%-5.50% range. A strike by the United Auto Workers union against General Motors Co GM.N, Stellantis STLAM.MI and Ford Motor F.N could pressure manufacturing.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM
F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.