Markets
USD

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Spike Much More Than Expected In March

April 24, 2025 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods surged much more than expected in the month of March amid a spike by orders for transportation equipment.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders shot up by 9.2 percent in March after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.9 percent in February.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to jump by 2.0 percent compared to the 1.0 percent increase that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding the sharp increase by orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders were virtually unchanged in March after rising by 0.7 percent in February. Ex-transportation orders were expected to rise by 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.