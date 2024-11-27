News & Insights

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Rise Less Than Expected In October

November 27, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by less than expected in the month of October.

The report said durable goods orders rose by 0.2 in October after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in September.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to climb by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.7 percent decrease that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders inched up by 0.1 in October after rising by 0.4 percent in September. Ex-transportation orders were expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.

