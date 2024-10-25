U.S. Durable Goods Orders Fall More Than Expected In September

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a continued slump by orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods fell by more than expected in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders slid by 0.8 percent in September, matching a revised decrease in August.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to fall by 0.5 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a 3.1 percent plunge by orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.4 percent in September after climbing by 0.6 percent in August. Ex-transportation orders were expected to edge down by 0.1 percent.

