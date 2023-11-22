News & Insights

US Markets

US Durable Goods Orders Decline Sharply, Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims Drop

November 22, 2023 — 08:49 am EST

Written by James Hyerczyk for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

  • Durable goods orders fall 5.4%, exceeding estimates.
  • Initial unemployment claims decrease to 209,000.
  • Transportation sector leads durable goods downturn.

US Durable Goods Report

The October 2022 Durable Goods Report revealed a significant decrease in new orders for manufactured durable goods, which fell by $16.0 billion or 5.4% to $279.4 billion. This decline, notable in three of the last four months, was steeper than the pre-report estimate of a 3.2% decrease. September had seen a 4.0% increase in orders.

Excluding transportation, new orders remained virtually unchanged, which indicates that the overall decrease was heavily influenced by the transportation sector. When excluding defense, new orders saw a 6.7% decrease. A notable drop in transportation equipment orders, down 14.8% to $92.1 billion, was the primary driver of this overall decline.

Weekly Initial Claims Report

The Weekly Initial Claims Report for the week ending November 18 showed a decrease in seasonally adjusted initial claims to 209,000, down 24,000 from the previous week’s revised level. This figure was below the pre-report estimate of 226,000 new claims. The previous week’s level was revised up slightly from 231,000 to 233,000. The 4-week moving average, a more stable measure, decreased marginally to 220,000, reflecting a general downward trend in initial claims.

The seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate held steady at 1.2% for the week ending November 11. The number of seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the same week decreased to 1,840,000, a drop of 22,000 from the previous week’s revised level. However, the 4-week moving average for insured unemployment rose to 1,836,750, marking the highest level since December 18, 2021.

In summary, while the durable goods sector experienced a significant downturn, mainly driven by decreases in transportation equipment orders, the labor market showed signs of resilience with a decrease in initial unemployment claims. These contrasting trends highlight the complex and multifaceted nature of the current economic landscape.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.