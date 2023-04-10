US Markets
US drugmakers call for reversing Texas abortion pill ruling

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

April 10, 2023 — 11:44 am EDT

Written by Michael Erman and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

April 10 (Reuters) - Over 300 biotech and pharmaceutical industry executives, including Pfizer Inc PFE.N CEO Albert Bourla, signed an open letter on Monday seeking the reversal of a federal judge's decision to suspend sales of the abortion pill mifepristone.

A U.S. judge on Friday suspended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's two-decade-old approval of the drug, effectively banning sales while a case brought by anti-abortion groups before him continues in the Northern District of Texas.

Last week's ruling by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk undermines the FDA's authority, the letter's authors wrote, adding that it ignores decades of scientific evidence and legal precedent.

(Reporting by Michael Erman in New York and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

