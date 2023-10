US drillers cut oil and gas rigs for third week in a row - Baker Hughes

By Scott DiSavino

Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for a third week in a row for the first time since early September, energy services firm Baker Hughes BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by four to 619 in the week to Oct. 6, the lowest since February 2022. RIG-USA-BHI, RIG-OL-USA-BHI, RIG-GS-USA-BHI

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count down 143, or 19%, below this time last year.

Drillers have cut active rigs for three quarters in a row in a delayed response to the sharp drop in prices since the middle of 2022. While oil production has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, its growth has slowed as it takes on average about 12 months for a change in prices to filter through into a change in output.

Gas output has also continued to grow, also a lagged response to high prices in 2022 and due mostly to increased interest in oil drilling in shale basins that also produce lots of associated gas like the top U.S. oilfield in the Permian basin in West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

The subsequent slump in gas prices, however, has been more severe and is causing a more pronounced slowdown in output growth.

Shale firms have also tried to eke out extra oil output by concentrating the smaller number of rigs on only the most promising well sites and boring much longer laterals which boosts productivity per well.

Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil XOM.N is planning to expand its footprint in the Permian and is in advanced talks to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N, the third-largest producer in the basin, sources said on Thursday.

