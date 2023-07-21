US drillers cut oil and gas rigs for second week in a row - Baker Hughes

By Scott DiSavino

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week reduced the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for a second week in a row, including the deepest oil rig cut since early June, energy services firm Baker Hughes BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by six to 669 in the week to July 21, the lowest since March 2022. RIG-USA-BHI, RIG-OL-USA-BHI, RIG-GS-USA-BHI

That was also the 11th time in the last 12 weeks that drillers cut rigs.

Baker Hughes and rivals Halliburton HAL.N and SLB SLB.N this week warned of weakness in U.S. shale activity as producers have kept a tight rein on spending since the 2020 downturn and due to softer oil and gas prices.

U.S. oil futures CLc1were down about 4% so far this year after gaining about 7% in 2022. U.S. gas futures NGc1, meanwhile, have plunged about 40% so far this year after rising about 20% last year.

U.S. shale oil and gas production will fall in August for the first time since December, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report this week.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)

