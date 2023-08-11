News & Insights

US drillers cut oil and gas rigs for fifth week in a row - Baker Hughes

Credit: REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

August 11, 2023 — 01:04 pm EDT

Written by Brijesh Patel and Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for a fifth week in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by five to 654 in the week to Aug. 11, the lowest since March 2022. RIG-USA-BHI, RIG-OL-USA-BHI, RIG-GS-USA-BHI

That was also the 14th time in the last 15 weeks that drillers cut rigs.

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count down 109 rigs, or 14%, below this time last year.

U.S. oil futures CLc1 have recently recovered, rising for for seven straight weeks, and were up about 3.1% so far this year after gaining about 7% in 2022. U.S. gas futures NGc1, meanwhile, have plunged about 40% so far this year after rising about 20% last year.

U.S. crude production was on track to rise from 11.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 to 12.8 million bpd in 2023 and 13.1 million bpd in 2024, according to projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) in August.

Despite the drop in gas prices, U.S. gas production was on track to rise from a record 98.13 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2022 to 103 bcfd in 2023 and 104.1 bcfd in 2024, according to EIA's projection.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

