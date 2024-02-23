News & Insights

US drillers add oil and gas rigs for second time in three weeks - Baker Hughes

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

February 23, 2024 — 01:01 pm EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for the second time in three weeks, energy services firm Baker Hughes BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by five to 626 in the week to Feb. 23, its highest since August 2023. RIG-USA-BHI, RIG-OL-USA-BHI, RIG-GS-USA-BHI

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

