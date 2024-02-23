US drillers add oil and gas rigs for second time in three weeks - Baker Hughes

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for the second time in three weeks, energy services firm Baker Hughes BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by five to 626 in the week to Feb. 23, its highest since August 2023. RIG-USA-BHI, RIG-OL-USA-BHI, RIG-GS-USA-BHI

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

