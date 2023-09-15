US drillers add most oil/gas rigs in a week since Nov -Baker Hughes

By Scott DiSavino

Sept 15 - U.S. energy firms this week added the most oil and natural gas rigs in a week since November, with the count rising for a second week in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose nine to 641 in the week to Sept. 15, its highest since mid-August. RIG-USA-BHI, RIG-OL-USA-BHI, RIG-GS-USA-BHI

Despite this week's rig increase, Baker Hughes said the total count was still down 122, or 16%, below this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs rose by two, the most in a week since April, to 515, while gas rigs gained eight to 121.

Most of the rigs added this week were in Texas, the state that already has about 49% of all of the nation's active rigs. Drillers added seven rigs in Texas, the most in a week in the state since December 2022.

U.S. crude production, which recovered to pre-pandemic levels last week, hitting its highest since March 2020, were on track to rise 870,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2023 to a record 12.8 million bpd, and 13.2 million bpd in 2024, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) projections. That compares with a record 12.3 million bpd in 2019.

Despite lower prices for gas, production was on track to rise from a record 98.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2022 to 102.7 bcfd in 2023 and 104.9 bcfd in 2024, according to the EIA.

That is due mostly to increased interest in oil drilling in shale basins that also produce lots of associated gas like the Permian in West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

Vital EnergyVTLE.K has signed agreements valued at about $1.17 billion to expand its acreage in the Permian, where dealmaking is gathering pace as drillers tap the largest U.S. oil patch to quickly replenish their depleting reserves.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.