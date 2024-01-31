US Dollar Price Forecast: DXY Climbs to $103.600 Amid Consumer Confidence, FOMC Ahead

FXEmpire.com -
Highlights
- US dollar rises to $103.600, bolstered by robust economic data and labor market strength.
- Upcoming data releases, including ADP Employment Change and FOMC, to shape market direction.
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD face headwinds; technical indicators suggest cautious bearish sentiment.
Dollar Strengthens Ahead of FOMC and Fed Rate
In today’s trading, the US dollar appreciated by 0.20%, reaching $103.600 amid the release of US economic data, with the Consumer Confidence index reporting at 114.8, above the anticipated 114.2, and JOLTS Job Openings indicating a robust labor market with 9.03 million vacancies, exceeding the forecast of 8.93 million.
Events Ahead
Looking ahead, the financial calendar is packed with significant US data releases. The ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is expected to reveal 148,000 new jobs, slightly below the previous 164,000 projection.
The Employment Cost Index, a key inflation gauge, is predicted to show a 1.0% rise. Additionally, the Chicago PMI and the Federal Funds Rate announcement are on the horizon, with the interest rate projected to remain at 5.50%.The EUR/USD pair is also in focus, awaiting the German Preliminary CPI m/m, which is projected to stay consistent at 0.1%. These upcoming economic indicators are set to influence the direction of currency pairs, as investors adjust to the latest economic insights.
US Dollar Index (DXY)
On January 31, the Dollar Index’s pivot point stands at 103.398 with potential resistance levels at 103.748, 104.037, and 104.280. Support levels are closely set at 103.141, with further cushions at 102.760 and 102.385, indicating a narrow trading range that could influence future movements.The index’s alignment with the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 103.376 and slightly above the 200-Day EMA at 103.060 suggests a steady bullish momentum. Currently, the Dollar Index is navigating an ascending triangle pattern, hinting at sustained support around the pivot with a resistance challenge near 103.750.
EUR/USD Technical Forecast
GBP/USD Technical Forecast
The GBP/USD pair experienced a slight decline of 0.17%, settling at 1.26756 with pivot point at 1.26989, hinting at potential bearish momentum in the short term. Resistance levels are staged at 1.27424, 1.27763, and 1.28139, which could challenge any upward movement. Support is found at 1.26557, followed by 1.26244 and 1.25975, providing a cushion against further drops.
Technical analysis indicates the GBP/USD is currently navigating through a tight range, specifically between 1.2775 and 1.2650, as markets await forthcoming policy decisions. This consolidation suggests a cautious stance among traders.
Given the pair’s proximity to both the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.27012 and the 200-Day EMA at 1.26725, the technical outlook leans towards a bearish bias below the pivot point of 1.26989.For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Retreats As China’s Manufacturing Sector Remains Under Pressure
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Pulls Back As ADP Report Misses Expectations
- Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Continues to Look Likely to Break Out
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.