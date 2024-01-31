US Dollar Price Forecast: DXY Climbs to $103.600 Amid Consumer Confidence, FOMC Ahead

FXEmpire.com -

US dollar rises to $103.600, bolstered by robust economic data and labor market strength.

Upcoming data releases, including ADP Employment Change and FOMC, to shape market direction.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD face headwinds; technical indicators suggest cautious bearish sentiment.

Dollar Strengthens Ahead of FOMC and Fed Rate

In today’s trading, the US dollar appreciated by 0.20%, reaching $103.600 amid the release of US economic data, with the Consumer Confidence index reporting at 114.8, above the anticipated 114.2, and JOLTS Job Openings indicating a robust labor market with 9.03 million vacancies, exceeding the forecast of 8.93 million.

Events Ahead

Looking ahead, the financial calendar is packed with significant US data releases. The ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is expected to reveal 148,000 new jobs, slightly below the previous 164,000 projection.

The Employment Cost Index, a key inflation gauge, is predicted to show a 1.0% rise. Additionally, the Chicago PMI and the Federal Funds Rate announcement are on the horizon, with the interest rate projected to remain at 5.50%.

US Dollar Index (DXY)

The EUR/USD pair is also in focus, awaiting the German Preliminary CPI m/m, which is projected to stay consistent at 0.1%. These upcoming economic indicators are set to influence the direction of currency pairs, as investors adjust to the latest economic insights.Dollar Index

On January 31, the Dollar Index’s pivot point stands at 103.398 with potential resistance levels at 103.748, 104.037, and 104.280. Support levels are closely set at 103.141, with further cushions at 102.760 and 102.385, indicating a narrow trading range that could influence future movements.

EUR/USD Technical Forecast

GBP/USD Technical Forecast

The index’s alignment with the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 103.376 and slightly above the 200-Day EMA at 103.060 suggests a steady bullish momentum. Currently, the Dollar Index is navigating an ascending triangle pattern, hinting at sustained support around the pivot with a resistance challenge near 103.750.EUR/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview The EUR/USD pair witnessed a decline, trading down by 0.23% at $1.08201. This movement places the currency pair below its pivot point of $1.08484, indicating a potential bearish trend in the short term. Immediate resistance levels are identified at $1.08825, $1.09071, and $1.09342, which could cap any attempts at a rebound. Conversely, support levels are established at $1.07957, $1.07677, and $1.07411, providing possible floors for further price action. Technical analysis reveals a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern on the 4-hour timeframe, positioned just below the pivot point and coinciding with a descending trendline. This pattern suggests that sellers are gaining control, particularly as the price action remains under the critical level of $1.08484. The currency pair’s position relative to its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.08591 and the 200-Day EMA at $1.08926 further supports the bearish outlook. With these technical indicators in mind, the EUR/USD trend appears to be bearish as long as it stays below the pivot point of $1.08484.GBP/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The GBP/USD pair experienced a slight decline of 0.17%, settling at 1.26756 with pivot point at 1.26989, hinting at potential bearish momentum in the short term. Resistance levels are staged at 1.27424, 1.27763, and 1.28139, which could challenge any upward movement. Support is found at 1.26557, followed by 1.26244 and 1.25975, providing a cushion against further drops.

Technical analysis indicates the GBP/USD is currently navigating through a tight range, specifically between 1.2775 and 1.2650, as markets await forthcoming policy decisions. This consolidation suggests a cautious stance among traders.

Given the pair’s proximity to both the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.27012 and the 200-Day EMA at 1.26725, the technical outlook leans towards a bearish bias below the pivot point of 1.26989.

