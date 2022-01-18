US Dollar Index Short-Covering Rally Targets 95.755 – 96.020

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is edging higher against a basket of major currencies early Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields hit a new two-year high on their return from a long weekend break. The strength in the greenback was fueled as the short-end of the yield curve hit new pandemic highs, which is supportive for the U.S. currency.

At 08:27 GMT, March U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 95.295, up 0.134 or +0.14%. On Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $25.49, up $0.06 or +0.24%.

Two-year yields rose above 1% for the first time since February 2020 at the open in Asia, as trading returned after a U.S. holiday, and five-year yields rose 3.6 bps to 1.5960%, the highest since January 2020.

Yields have been rising this year, with traders expecting the Federal Reserve to begin hiking interest rates as soon as March, but the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers has lost 0.52% year to date.

This suggests investors have fully-priced in the Fed’s expected rate hikes. Given this outlook and the current downtrend, the index is likely going through a correction, which means we can expect to see new short-sellers once it reaches resistance.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. However, momentum has been trending higher since the formation of the closing price reversal bottom on Friday.

A trade through 94.610 will negate the closing price reversal bottom and signal a resumption of the downtrend. A move through 96.475 will change the main trend to up.

The main range is 93.200 to 96.895. Its retracement zone at 95.050 to 94.610 is support. It stopped the selling at 94.610 on January 14.

The next two minor resistance levels is a pair of 50% levels at 95.360 and 95.545.

The short-term range is 96.895 to 94.610. Its retracement zone at 95.755 to 96.020 is the primary upside target. Since the main trend is down, we’re looking for sellers to come in on a test of this area.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

The direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 95.360.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 95.360 will indicate the presence of buyers. This could fuel a labored rally into a series of retracement levels at 95.545, 95.755 and 96.020.

Since the main trend is down, look for sellers to return on a test of 95.755 to 96.020. They will be trying to produce a potentially bearish secondary lower top.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 95.355 will signal the presence of sellers. This could trigger a retest of 95.050 to 94.610.

If 94.610 fails to hold as support then look for an acceleration to the downside with 93.810 the first downside target, followed by 93.200.

