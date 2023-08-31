US Dollar Index News: Will Key US Indicators Undermine DXY’s Bullish Streak?

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) up 1.4% this month, but drops 0.8% over the week amid mixed indicators.

Key indicators like U.S. personal consumption data and core PCE set to release today.

ECB’s potential rate hike in September clouded by Isabel Schnabel’s recent comments.

Dollar’s Swaying Fortunes

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is showing a mixed bag of performance. Although up by 1.4% this month, it has lost 0.8% over the week. Hopes of persistent high-interest rates had previously fueled the dollar, but signs of decelerating U.S. spending and hiring are tapering this week’s gains.

Influencing Economic Indicators

Key indicators await, poised to sway the dollar further. U.S. personal consumption data and core PCE, the Federal Reserve’s primary inflation gauge, are slated for later today. Moreover, a downward revision of U.S. second-quarter growth from 2.4% to 2.1% by the Commerce Department on Wednesday could be a harbinger. On the labor market front, data such as job openings and private payrolls suggest that things may be cooling down.

Euro and ECB Uncertainty

The euro, at $1.0872, retreated by 0.5% today despite being up nearly 1% for the week. German policymaker Isabel Schnabel’s guarded comments have sparked uncertainty over a potential European Central Bank rate hike in September. Her cautious tone has led to traders pricing in a 60% chance of rates staying the same next month.

Sterling and Yen: Subdued Performances

The British pound softened to $1.2700, trailing the euro’s modest gains and setting the stage for a monthly fall against the dollar. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen, down 2.4% against the dollar this month, has stabilized around 146 yen per dollar amid mixed economic indicators and cautious governmental intervention.

Short-Term Forecast: Cautiously Bullish

While the dollar has shown robust performance fueled by high-interest rate hopes, the mixed economic data calls for cautious optimism. The indecisiveness in the European and Japanese markets further consolidates the dollar’s comparatively bullish short-term outlook.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar Index (DXY)

The DXY’s current 4-hour price of 103.452 has slightly dipped from its previous 4-hour close of 103.498. When we juxtapose the current 4-hour price against its moving averages, we observe a positive long-term bias, as it’s trading above the 200-4H moving average of 102.456. However, the short-term picture is slightly bearish; the DXY is trading below the 50-4H moving average of 103.674, suggesting short-term bearish pressure.

Turning our attention to the 14-4H RSI, it stands at 47.24, indicating a somewhat bearish momentum. The reading, being below 50 but not deeply oversold, hints at a mild loss of bullish momentum. The DXY’s position in relation to key support and resistance zones is also crucial. It’s currently hovering just above its main support area, which stretches from 103.273 to 103.013. This region is pivotal, and a breach below could potentially open the doors for further declines. On the upside, the main resistance for the DXY lies between 104.299 to 104.403, a zone which would require a strong bullish push to overcome.

Given the confluence of these technical indicators – its position between the two moving averages, the mildly bearish RSI reading, and its proximity to major support – the market sentiment for the DXY can be described as cautiously bearish.

