US Dollar Index News: Unexpected Unemployment Spike Shakes DXY

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. Dollar retreats due to rising unemployment.

August job additions surpass expectations, earnings lag.

Market expects potential pause in Fed rate hikes.

Mixed Jobs Data Sends U.S. Dollar Tumbling, Fed Rate Hike in Question

The U.S. Dollar took a nosedive against major currencies last Friday, rattled by an unexpected rise in unemployment. Despite a robust addition of jobs in August, the market is speculating that the Federal Reserve might pause its cycle of interest rate hikes.

The Conflicting Landscape of the U.S. Job Market

The U.S. economy added a hearty 187,000 jobs in August, outperforming Dow Jones estimates of 170,000. However, this robust growth was overshadowed by an increase in the unemployment rate to 3.8%—the highest since February 2022. The labor force participation rate also surged to its highest level since just before the pandemic, clocking in at 62.8%. As for earnings, they lagged behind expectations, with average hourly earnings rising only 0.2% for the month, well below the forecast of 0.3%.

Revisions and Volatility: A Closer Look

The employment landscape wasn’t all rosy. Job growth numbers for previous months took a hit, with July and June’s figures being revised downward by 30,000 and 80,000 respectively. This comes on top of an increase in the number of unemployed individuals by 514,000. The uncertainty surrounding jobs data for August, a historically volatile month, adds another layer of complexity to the labor market outlook.

The Broader Economic Picture

The U.S. economy is sending mixed signals, making it hard for Federal Reserve officials to chart a steady course. While consumer spending remains strong, inflation shows signs of cooling down. The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, personal consumption expenditures prices, rose by just 0.2% in July. Job openings have fallen but remain at historically high levels. The GDP growth rate for Q2 was revised to 2.1%, although the Atlanta Fed predicts a robust 5.6% growth for Q3, countering recession fears.

What’s Next? A Bullish or Bearish Outlook?

Given the complexities of the current job market and broader economic indicators, it’s more likely that the Fed will pause its rate hikes, at least for the near term. Market expectations for a rate increase in the Fed’s upcoming September meeting have dampened, although there is still a 47% probability of a final hike come late October to early November. For now, the outlook is cautiously bearish for the U.S. Dollar, as traders grapple with the mixed economic signals.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar Index (DXY)

The current 4-hour price of 103.621 is slightly above the previous 4-hour close of 103.594. This price situates between the 200-4H moving average (102.567) and the 50-4H moving average (103.716). The 14-4H RSI reading of 48.95 is just below the neutral point, indicating a slightly weakened momentum.

In terms of support and resistance, the current price is positioned above the main support area (103.273 to 103.013) and below the main resistance area (104.299 to 104.403). Based on this data, the market sentiment for the US Dollar Index (DXY) seems to be neutral to slightly bearish.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.