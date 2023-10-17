US Dollar Index News: Strong Retail Sales Ignite DXY Amid Geopolitical Risks

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar Index rises despite Middle East worries

Robust retail sales counter economic fears

Powell’s speech eyed for future Fed actions

US Dollar Firms Up on Bullish Retail Sales

The U.S. Dollar Index saw a modest uptick, gaining 0.22% to 106.108, after the release of stronger-than-expected retail sales data for September. Despite geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and an array of speeches from central bank officials lined up this week, including from Fed Chair Powell, the dollar showed resilience.

Investor Focus on Monetary Policy

Investors are keenly waiting for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Thursday for cues on the monetary policy direction. While the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee is unlikely to hike rates in its Oct 31-Nov 1 meeting, Powell’s remarks could set the tone for future actions. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker has already indicated reluctance towards any near-term rate increases.

Retail Sales Defy Economic Concerns

September retail sales outperformed expectations, surging 0.7% month-on-month and 3.8% year-on-year, offering some cushion to fears of a weakening economy. The data, unadjusted for inflation, reveal that consumer spending is keeping pace with inflation, which rose 0.4% in September.

Currency Market Sentiments

The dollar’s future seems locked in a range, impacted by various factors. Strong economic data could provide a tailwind, but a less aggressive Fed stance might limit gains. Meanwhile, the yen hovers close to 150 per dollar, raising concerns about potential intervention from Japanese authorities.

Short-Term Forecast

The robust retail sales data paints a bullish picture for the U.S. dollar in the short term. However, geopolitical risks and upcoming central bank speeches could add volatility. Investors should keep an eye on the Fed’s tone for a more definitive direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The current daily price of the US Dollar Index (DXY) at 106.435 is slightly above the minor support level of 105.628 but below the minor resistance at 106.904. This puts the DXY in a neutral zone, but the price is higher than both the 200-day moving average of 103.237 and the 50-day moving average of 104.891, indicating a bullish trend.

However, with the trend line support at 106.774, the asset is at a critical juncture; a sustained break below could accelerate losses. But recapturing it could put the market on a strong upward trajectory.

Overall, market sentiment appears cautiously bullish.

