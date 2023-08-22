US Dollar Index News: Powell’s Speech to Chart DXY’s Path Amid Yield Surges

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar retreats from a 10-week peak amid global risk recovery.

Market eyes Fed speeches, especially Powell’s, for rate insights.

Powell’s speech crucial for dollar’s immediate direction.

Dollar Pauses Amid Rising U.S. Yields and Economic Speculation

The U.S. dollar experienced a slight dip on Tuesday, retreating from a 10-week high, influenced by factors ranging from recovering global risk appetite to uncertainties around U.S. interest rates. Recently, escalating U.S. Treasury yields, reaching a significant 16-year peak, and concerns over China’s economy have propelled the dollar upward. However, the market is closely observing various Federal Reserve officials’ speeches, including Chairman Jerome Powell’s upcoming remarks at the annual Jackson Hole symposium. These speeches and the release of economic data, such as July’s existing home sales, are anticipated to shed light on the Fed’s interest rate trajectory.

Mixed Messages Cloud Rate Predictions

Investors had previously believed that the Federal Reserve’s rate hike in July would conclude its rate increment spree initiated in March 2022. However, the July meeting’s minutes combined with varying signals from policymakers and recent economic figures have amplified uncertainties. There’s speculation whether rates might soar even higher, with potential rate cuts looming further down the line. Amid this backdrop, the U.S. dollar index was slightly softer, registering at 103.30, yet it remains up approximately 1.4% for August. Simultaneously, the currency showed a 0.5% decline against the yen.

Global Currencies and China’s Wavering Yuan

Despite its inherent strength, the greenback adjusted its early drops against European currencies, with the euro standing at $1.0885 and Sterling at $1.2760. China’s yuan, grappling with economic concerns, oscillated, touching a week’s pinnacle before declining. Actions by China’s central bank to stabilize the yuan after its recent fall haven’t entirely assuaged market apprehensions. The Australian dollar displayed resilience, climbing 0.4% and standing at $0.6441.

Short-term Forecast: Awaiting Powell’s Clues

Market sentiment heavily relies on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s imminent speech at the Jackson Hole symposium. His views on the persistence of elevated rates will significantly shape the dollar’s immediate outlook. The currency’s future trajectory hinges on Powell’s insights into economic health and monetary policy directions.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour US Dollar Index (DXY)

The DXY has experienced a slight uptick from its previous 4-hour close, now trading at 103.446, which is above both the 200-4H moving average (101.842) and the 50-4H moving average (103.157). This indicates a potential bullish sentiment in the short term. The 14-4H RSI stands at 56.70, suggesting stronger momentum as it’s positioned above the neutral 50 level but is not in the overbought territory yet.

Additionally, the current price is nestled between the main support area (101.967 to 101.742) and the main resistance area (104.299 to 104.403). With these parameters in consideration, the DXY’s market sentiment currently leans bullish on the 4-hour chart.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.