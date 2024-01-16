US Dollar Index News: How Will Fed’s Waller Affect DXY’s Early Strength?

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Dollar strengthens on rate cut speculation.

Euro faces decline due to ECB resistance to rate cuts.

Investors cautious amid Waller’s influence.

Dollar Strengthens on Rate Cut Speculation and Waller’s Upcoming Remarks

Investor expectations for a March rate cut from the Federal Reserve experienced a bullish shift on Tuesday, leading to a strengthened dollar, as they await Federal Reserve member Christopher Waller’s comments at 16:00 GMT, potentially pivotal in setting the market direction. The dollar’s rise was further influenced by hawkish ECB statements, which provided substance to the skepticism surrounding an early Fed rate cut.

Treasury Yields and Global Central Bank Influence

U.S. Treasury yields saw an uptick, with the 10-year yield rising notably, a factor supporting the dollar’s climb. Simultaneously, hawkish remarks from ECB officials at the World Economic Forum in Davos, particularly emphasizing the prematurity of discussing rate cuts, have impacted market perceptions. With investors eyeing the December retail sales data, there’s a heightened alertness to any indicators of slowing economic growth or cooling consumer spending.

Euro’s Decline Amid German Economic Concerns

The euro faced a downturn, largely affected by the ECB’s resistance to early rate cuts and the worrying economic forecast for Germany, where the economy shrank last year. This bleak scenario is compounded by recent ECB data showing a decrease in long-term consumer inflation expectations.

British Pound and Japanese Yen Trends

Both the British pound and Japanese yen weakened in response to reduced inflationary pressures. The pound’s decline followed data revealing a significant slowdown in UK wage growth, hinting at potentially deep rate cuts by the Bank of England. The yen’s fall was tied to Japan’s latest wholesale price index data, suggesting a continuous slowdown in price change rates.

Federal Reserve’s Influence and Global Context

Markets are currently pricing a 66% chance of a Fed rate cut in March, with Waller’s forthcoming statements seen as critical in shaping these expectations. Additionally, global events, including rising tensions in the Red Sea and political developments in the U.S., especially Donald Trump’s recent victory in Iowa, are being closely watched for their possible impact on the international financial landscape.

Short-Term Forecast: Bullish Outlook with Caution

In the immediate future, the dollar’s path seems bullish, influenced by rising Treasury yields and a cautious stance on Fed rate cuts, with Christopher Waller’s impending remarks being a key determinant. Dovish comments from Waller could turn the greenback lower in a hurry so brace for heightened volatility at mid-session. A hawkish tone from Waller could accelerate the current daily uptrend.

Technical Analysis

Daily U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading higher after crossing to the strong side of the medium-term 50-day moving average. This now puts it in a position to challenge the 200-day moving average at 103.429. Overtaking this level could create the momentum needed to accelerate to the upside if the buying can be sustained.

In summary, the DXY exhibits a bullish sentiment, supported by its favorable position relative to moving averages, with notable support and resistance levels influencing its trajectory.

Conversely, a significant move to the weakside of the 50-day moving average at 103.078 could draw the attention of short-sellers.

