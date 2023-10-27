US Dollar Index News: Fed’s Policy Lifts DXY Amid Global Currency Struggles

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. dollar gains on strong economic data, tight labor market.

Euro and yen face challenges as central banks reevaluate policies.

Sterling slides, influenced by global flows and sentiment.

U.S. Dollar Strengthens on Back of Robust Economic Data

The U.S. dollar is on an upward trajectory, solidified by impressive U.S. economic growth and a tight labor market that has driven wages higher. This strong economic backdrop has created an environment conducive for the Federal Reserve to maintain its restrictive monetary policy, thus propelling the dollar further.

Contrasting Fortunes in the Currency Market

While the U.S. dollar index steadies at 106.52, the euro and the yen are grappling with their own sets of challenges. The euro remains stagnant, unable to push into the positive, as the European Central Bank (ECB) halts its rate hike streak amidst a deteriorating macroeconomic landscape. Meanwhile, the yen struggles around the 150 per dollar mark as the Bank of Japan gears up for a crucial policy meeting, sparking speculation about potential intervention.

Sterling Faces Headwinds

Sterling is also struggling, sliding down to a near six-month low. Unlike the U.S., where robust economic data is bolstering the dollar, the British currency is lacking domestic triggers to drive it upward. Instead, it remains susceptible to global flows and market sentiment, which have been unfavorable lately.

Risk Sentiments Impacting Other Currencies

Beyond the major currencies, risk sentiment influenced the Australian dollar, commonly viewed as a proxy for risk appetite. The currency rebounded from a one-year low, rising 0.4% to $0.635, despite the broader negative sentiment that has affected global equities and U.S. Treasuries.

Short-Term Outlook: Bullish for the Dollar

Given the robust U.S. economic fundamentals and the Federal Reserve’s inclination towards a more restrictive monetary policy, the short-term outlook for the U.S. dollar is bullish. On the flip side, currencies like the euro, yen, and sterling are likely to remain under pressure due to domestic and global headwinds.

Trader reaction to the US Core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, could determine the near-term tone.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently trading at 106.753, above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 103.394 and 105.408 respectively. This suggests a bullish trend in the near term.

Additionally, the asset is hovering close to the minor resistance level of 106.904, with an eye on breaking the trend line resistance at 107.701. If it successfully breaches this level, further upward acceleration could be triggered, possibly testing the main resistance at 107.970.

Given these indicators, the market sentiment for the DXY appears to be bullish. However, it’s crucial to monitor these resistance levels closely for any reversals.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.