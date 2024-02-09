US Dollar Index News: Fed’s Cautious Tone Bolsters DXY’s Short-Term Prospects

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

U.S. Dollar Index edges higher, reflecting robust labor market data.

Fed’s Neel Kashkari anticipates two or three rate cuts next year.

CPI report next week crucial for interest rate decisions.

U.S. Dollar Index Outlook

Investors are closely monitoring the U.S. Dollar Index in light of recent economic data and Federal Reserve comments. Key insights from labor market statistics and Fed officials’ statements are shaping expectations for interest rate movements, with significant implications for the dollar’s performance.

At 13:22 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 104.202, up 0.066 or +0.06%.

Labor Market Strength

The latest weekly jobless claims report, released on Thursday, showed a figure of 218,000, slightly below the forecast of 220,000 by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. This data underscores the resilience of the U.S. labor market, suggesting a robust economic backdrop. Strong employment numbers generally support a firmer stance by the Federal Reserve on interest rates, potentially delaying any rate cuts.

Fed’s Cautious Stance

Amidst widespread speculation about the timeline for interest rate reductions, recent comments from Fed officials indicate a cautious approach. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari’s statement on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” pointed to an expectation of only two or three rate cuts in 2024. This cautious outlook from the Fed dampens hopes for aggressive rate cuts in the near term, which is typically a positive driver for the U.S. dollar.

Market Anticipation for Key Data

With no significant economic data scheduled for release on Friday, investors’ attention is turning to major upcoming reports. Particularly, January’s consumer price index (CPI), slated for release next week, is a critical piece of data. Inflation figures are a key determinant of the Fed’s interest rate policy, and thus, will be closely watched for further clues on the potential direction of monetary policy.

Short-term Market Forecast

Considering the stronger-than-expected labor market data and the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on interest rate cuts, a bullish outlook for the U.S. Dollar Index in the short term seems plausible. Investors may favor the dollar due to the perceived delay in interest rate cuts and anticipation of inflation data, which could reinforce the Fed’s current policy stance.

Technical Analysis

Daily U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index is inching lower on Friday, while consolidating for a third straight session.

Having cleared the 200-day moving average at 103.614 and the 50-day moving average at 103.006, we know that the intermediate and longer-term trends are up.

The nearest support is a price cluster formed the the 200-day MA and the static support line at 103.574. If this fails then prices could plunge into the next support zone at 103.008 to 102.853.

Conversely, overtaking this week’s high at 104.604 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. If this produces enough upside momentum then look for prices to surge toward the resistance level at 105.628.

