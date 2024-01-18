US Dollar Index News: DXY’s Vigor Defies Rate Cut Predictions

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

U.S. dollar defies rate cut expectations.

Robust retail sales data and hawkish Fed comments drive dollar’s strength.

Short-term forecast favors a stable and strong dollar.

U.S. Dollar Maintains Strength Amid Altered Rate Cut Expectations

The U.S. dollar remains resilient, hovering near a five-week high against major peers, largely propelled by robust U.S. retail sales data from Wednesday and hawkish comments from Fed member Christopher Waller on Tuesday. These unexpected developments have led to a shift in expectations regarding Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Contrary to earlier forecasts, the current dollar’s vigor suggests a different narrative.

Strong Dollar Outlook

Driving this renewed confidence in the dollar is the recent performance of the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield. It edged up as the latest job data exceeded expectations, revealing a tighter labor market. The significant reduction in initial jobless claims serves as a clear indicator. Consequently, traders have reevaluated their initial expectations of an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

References to Other Currencies

While the U.S. dollar maintains its stronghold, other major currencies, including the Japanese yen, euro, and sterling, follow distinct trajectories. The euro remains relatively unchanged at $1.0880, reflecting the outcome of the European Central Bank’s December meeting. Sterling displays stability at $1.2676, a result of an unexpected rally driven by December’s inflation acceleration data. The Japanese yen, on the other hand, has recently seen fluctuations but remains a key component of the currency landscape.

Short-Term Dollar Forecast

In the short term, the U.S. dollar’s outlook remains robust. The U.S. dollar index recently reached 103.69, marking its highest level since December 13. While minor fluctuations may occur, the dollar’s current strength indicates a favorable short-term forecast, with ongoing confidence in its stability. Traders will closely monitor the dollar’s performance against other major currencies, including the Japanese yen, while also keeping an eye on developments in global markets.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index is higher, but struggling to overcome the resistance cluster formed by the 200-day moving average at 103.452 and the minor resistance level at 103.572.

This area is significant because it could be the trigger point for an acceleration to the upside since the next major resistance doesn’t come in until 105.628.

On the downside, a sustained move under the 200-day could force counter-trend buyers to throw in the towel, allowing the bears to regain control. If this occurs then look for the sellers to try to cross to the bearish side of the 50-day moving average at 102.990 and attempt to trigger the start of another leg down under the support at 102.853.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.