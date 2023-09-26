US Dollar Index News: DXY’s Resilience Tested Amid Global Economic Dynamics

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

DXY saw a turbulent Tuesday, peaking, due to U.S. bond yields’ surge, before reversing

Fed’s Neel Kashkari hints at another interest rate hike to control inflation at 2%.

10-year U.S. Treasury yield’s rise to 4.566% bolstered the dollar’s attraction.

U.S. Dollar’s Whirlwind Day Amid Global Economic Signals

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) experienced tumultuous trading early Tuesday. Initially surging to a 10-month peak, the dollar reversed its ascent, influenced by U.S. bond yields reaching their highest level since October 2007.

Neel Kashkari, a Federal Reserve policymaker, opined that the robust U.S. economy warranted another interest rate hike, holding it “higher for longer” to bring inflation back to the 2% mark.

This sentiment drove the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to 4.566%, enhancing the dollar’s appeal. Consequently, the dollar index touched 106.2, its highest since November 2022, before settling slightly at 105.96.

Currency Dynamics in the Global Landscape

While the greenback exhibited resilience, the euro and the Japanese yen navigated choppier waters.

The euro managed to claw back to $1.0596 against the dollar after dipping to its lowest since March at $1.057. On the other hand, the yen’s trajectory was influenced by Japan’s economic signals. After descending past the 149 per dollar mark, its lowest since October 2022, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki’s comments on the government’s vigilant monitoring of currency movements helped the yen recover to 148.88 per dollar.

Anticipation in Economic Data and Global Currencies

As traders and investors brace for further economic indicators, eyes are set on August’s final building permits, new home sales data, and The Conference Board’s consumer confidence report, all slated for release on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, other global currencies faced their challenges. The British pound, influenced by the Bank of England’s rate decisions and unfavorable economic data, slid to a position not seen since March. Marking a year since its historic plunge, the pound’s movement resonates with past economic decisions.

Additionally, the Swiss franc’s decline, instigated by the Swiss National Bank’s rate hold, exemplified the intricate interplay of global economic decisions.

Short-Term Forecast: An Atmosphere of Cautious Speculation

Amidst a backdrop of shifting global economic cues, the U.S. dollar maintains its resilience. Fundamentally, the dollar’s strength is being driven by rising Treasury yields. However, today’s early reversal suggests investors may be booking profits, not to change the trend, but to trigger a break into more favorable price levels.

The market landscape, shaped by potential rate hikes and forthcoming economic indicators, encourages traders to stay vigilant.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY) stands at 106.014, testing resistance just above its 50-Day moving average of 105.414. Significantly ahead of the 200-Day moving average at 104.302, the current positioning is bullish.

The 14-Day RSI sits at 62.75, indicating strong upward momentum, though caution is advised as it approaches overbought territory.

With the index hovering above its primary support level at the 105.086 trend line and no clear resistance in sight, traders should monitor the DXY’s next moves closely. In summary, the DXY demonstrates bullish momentum, but traders should remain vigilant for potential reversals or consolidations.

