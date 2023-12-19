US Dollar Index News: DXY Wobbles Near Four-Month Low Amid Rate Cut Speculation

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar Index nears four-month low; traders eye Fed’s rate policy.

Market, Fed misaligned on imminent rate cuts.

PCE data, Treasury yields key to Dollar’s short-term outlook.

Dollar Nears 4-Month Low

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) hovers just above a four-month low against a basket of major currencies today. Traders are pricing in the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve beginning to ease interest rates early next year, despite some pushback from Fed officials.

Fed’s Stance vs. Market Pricing

Currently, the US Dollar Index trades at 105.801, down 0.094 or -0.09%. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee emphasizes that the Fed hasn’t committed to imminent rate cuts. However, his comments fail to align market expectations with the Fed’s more cautious approach, leaving the Dollar’s decline unchecked.

Inflation Data and Policy Shift

Traders are now eyeing the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, due this week. This measure, closely watched by the Fed, will likely give clarity on inflation and influence whether the Fed can start loosening policy next year. Any signs of slowing inflation could pivot the Fed’s stance.

Treasury Yields and Dollar Pressure Lower

Treasury yields also pressure the Dollar. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield falls to 3.903%, and the 30-year bond yield drops to 4.019%. These moves reflect increased bets on a faster easing of monetary policy, following the Fed’s dovish signals for potential rate cuts in 2024.

Short-term Forecast

In the short term, the U.S. Dollar Index looks bearish. The market’s anticipation of a policy shift from the Fed, despite official cautions, and upcoming economic indicators suggest the Dollar may face further headwinds. Traders will closely monitor the PCE data and Fed commentary to gauge the next moves in the Dollar Index.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index (DXY), currently at 102.317, is trading below both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 103.497 and 104.722 respectively. This positioning suggests a bearish sentiment in the short to medium term.

The Index is hovering above the main support level at 101.000 and below the minor resistance at 102.853, indicating a potential consolidation phase. If the price breaks above the minor resistance, it could lead to a short-term bullish reversal.

However, the overall trend remains bearish unless it consistently closes above the 50-day moving average, signaling a change in market sentiment.

