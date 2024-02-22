US Dollar Index News: DXY Weekly Decline Hints at Bearish Momentum

FXEmpire.com -

Market Optimism Weighs on Dollar

The U.S. Dollar is edging higher on Thursday after shrugging off earlier weakness. The choppy price action is being fueled by a surge inglobal marketoptimism and bullish weekly U.S. initial claims figures. Share markets, particularly in Japan and Europe, have reached record highs, diminishing the appeal of the dollar, which often gains from market uncertainty. This shift in sentiment is evident as the Nikkei index surpasses its historic 1989 peak.

At 14:32 GMT, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 104.078, up 0.084 or +0.09%. This is up from an intraday low of 103.434.

Weekly Decline Signals Bearish Trend

The dollar index, a measure against six major currencies, is on track for its first weekly decline in 2024, with a projected drop of nearly 0.6%. This bearish trend is a notable shift from the dollar’s previous performance, where it maintained a steady rise.

Interest Rate Expectations Impact Dollar

The dollar’s strength earlier in the year is attributed to traders adjusting their expectations regarding Federal Reserve rate cuts. The anticipation of a slower pace in rate adjustments has provided some support to the dollar. However, the current market conditions and the Fed’s cautious approach to rate changes are influencing a bearish outlook.

Mixed Signals from Treasury Yields

U.S. Treasury yields are presenting a mixed picture, reflecting the market’s ongoing assessment of the Fed’s interest rate path. The 10-year Treasury yield has seen a slight decrease, while the 2-year yield has moved higher. These movements are a response to the Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes, which suggest a careful approach to rate cuts.

Inflation and Labor Market Data

Recent economic data, including higher-than-expected consumer and producer price indices, indicate that inflationary pressures might be more persistent than anticipated. This has led to a shift in market expectations, with the first rate cut now anticipated in June. Meanwhile, the labor market remains robust, as evidenced by a decrease in unemployment claims, adding complexity to the Fed’s decision-making process.

Currency Market Reactions

In currency markets, the euro and sterling have strengthened against the dollar, buoyed by positive PMI data from Europe and the UK. The Australian dollar, sensitive to risk, has also gained, while the Swiss franc, a traditional safe haven, has strengthened against the dollar.

Short-Term Bearish Outlook for Dollar

The combination of market optimism, mixed Treasury yields, and the Fed’s cautious stance on rate adjustments contribute to a short-term bearish outlook for the dollar. The upcoming U.S. economic data, including the PCE and non-farm payrolls, will be crucial in determining the dollar’s direction, as traders reassess the likelihood of a rate cut in June.

Technical Analysis

Daily US Dollar Index (DXY)

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is trading marginally higher on Thursday after recovering from an early setback. The chart action suggests the index turned bearish when sellers drove it through the 200-day moving average at 103.725, but buyers regained their composure when they recovered the long-term trend indicator.

We are expecting the 200-day MA to act like a pivot throughout the session as traders continue to assess Fed policy. The DXY is likely to track Treasury yields since they are largely impacted by when the Fed decides to implement its first rate cut.

